Turkish Ambassador calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):Turkish Ambassador Sadiq Babur
Gargon met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on
Sunday.
During the meeting, promotion of Pak-Turk relationship as
well as enhancing cooperation in different sections came under
discussion.
The chief minister praised the services of Turkish
Ambassador Sadiq Babar Gargon for the promotion of Pak-Turk
relations and expressed good wishes for him.
The CM said that Turkish ambassador had played an important
role in turning Pak-Turk relation into economic cooperation.
Shehbaz Sharif said that both countries were tied with
eternal relationship of love and respect as Turkey had proved
to be a true friend of Pakistan while standing side by side
with Pakistan in difficult situation.
He said that many Turkish companies were investing in
Punjab as there was a huge margin of investment in housing,
infrastructure, health vocational training and other areas.
The Turkish Ambassador while expressing his views at this
moment said that Punjab had set an extra-ordinary development
records under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and moved
forward rapidly to attain development goals.
He said that the role of CM Punjab in promoting Pak-Turk
relationship was praiseworthy and he would always remember the
love and respect of people of Pakistan.
The CM arranged dinner in the honor of Turkish ambassador.
Council General of Turkey Sardar Deniz was also present.
