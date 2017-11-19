Turkish Ambassador calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):Turkish Ambassador Sadiq Babur

Gargon met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on

Sunday.

During the meeting, promotion of Pak-Turk relationship as

well as enhancing cooperation in different sections came under

discussion.

The chief minister praised the services of Turkish

Ambassador Sadiq Babar Gargon for the promotion of Pak-Turk

relations and expressed good wishes for him.

The CM said that Turkish ambassador had played an important

role in turning Pak-Turk relation into economic cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that both countries were tied with

eternal relationship of love and respect as Turkey had proved

to be a true friend of Pakistan while standing side by side

with Pakistan in difficult situation.

He said that many Turkish companies were investing in

Punjab as there was a huge margin of investment in housing,

infrastructure, health vocational training and other areas.

The Turkish Ambassador while expressing his views at this

moment said that Punjab had set an extra-ordinary development

records under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and moved

forward rapidly to attain development goals.

He said that the role of CM Punjab in promoting Pak-Turk

relationship was praiseworthy and he would always remember the

love and respect of people of Pakistan.

The CM arranged dinner in the honor of Turkish ambassador.

Council General of Turkey Sardar Deniz was also present.