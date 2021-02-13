National News

Govt wants to ensure transparency in Senate polls: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the government had moved a Constitutional amendment bill to conduct...

CM Punjab attends Cholistan Rally ceremony, inaugurates various projects

Pakistan’s all indicators are positive, says President Arif Alvi

Govt already initiates talks with IPPs: Omar Ayub

President Alvi for modernization of National Museum of Pakistan

International News

UN hails US delisting of Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 13 (APP):The United Nations has welcomed as "extremely positive" United States' decision to revoke the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as...

World Radio Day underscores radio’s role in encouraging peace

Over 2 million Yemeni children may starve in 2021: UN warns

PLA destroyer flotilla joins multinational naval drills in Pakistan: Global Times

US magazine slams India’s ‘authoritarian tactics’ against protesting farmers; democracy questioned

Business News

Efforts on to revive manufacturing industry: Fawad Ch

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the government was making all-out efforts to revive...

Senate body directs for early completion of CPEC projects in Balochistan

LSM robust growth continued in December: Hammad

Over 80 thousand Roshan Digital Accounts opened till date: SBP Governor

German envoy lauds revenue collection performance of FBR

CPEC News

Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary friendly relations: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said China and Pakistan enjoyed exemplary friendly bilateral relations. Both the countries...

MoU on CPEC signed

GB’s mainstreaming in education, health sectors on cards: President

Pak, China planning to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations: Ambassador Haque

Nine train accidents occur in last two years

