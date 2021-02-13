Govt wants to ensure transparency in Senate polls: Asad
ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the government had moved a Constitutional amendment bill to conduct...
UN hails US delisting of Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 13 (APP):The United Nations has welcomed as "extremely positive" United States' decision to revoke the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as...
Efforts on to revive manufacturing industry: Fawad Ch
LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the government was making all-out efforts to revive...
Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary friendly relations: Shibli
ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said China and Pakistan enjoyed exemplary friendly bilateral relations. Both the countries...
Nature has given you everything. You have got unlimited resources. The foundations of our state have been laid and it is now for you to build and build as quickly and as well as you can. So go ahead and I wish you God speed.
Message to the Nation 14-08-1948
Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah
