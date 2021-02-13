



We have won the battle of Pakistan’s freedom but the grimmer battle for the preservation of that freedom and building it on a firmer and sounder basis is still in progress and that battle has to be fought to a successful conclusion if we are to survive as a great nation.



Address to officers and men of 5th Heavy Ack Ack and 6th Light Ack Ack Regiments in Malir

21st February, 1948

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah