Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Ashrafi pledges discrimination-free society for minorities

RAWALPINDI, Dec 07 (APP):The Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said that...
Opposition committing ‘political suicide’ by denying voting rights to expats: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the opposition was committing ‘political suicide’ by participating in a...
FMs of Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to strengthen ties

BRUSSELS (Belgium), Dec 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Belgium’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sophie Wilmes met here and discussed...
Ulema’s delegation condoles with Sri Lankan envoy; vows stern action against culprits

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP): Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi along with delegation...

Malik Adnan dedicates award to Priyantha Kumara, people of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP): Malik Adnan on Monday said he dedicated awards given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to Priyantha Kumara and...

Ashrafi pledges discrimination-free society for minorities

Bahrain’s Commander lauds Pakistan’s response in controlling COVID-19

Smog/fog likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab

Pakistani, Malaysian ministers discuss maritime affairs

Covid may cost students $17 trillion in lifetime earnings, UN-backed report

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 07 (APP):School closures during the coronavirus pandemic could result in a staggering $17 trillion in lost lifetime earnings for today’s students,...

China calls on world community to provide assistance to Afghanistan

FMs of Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to strengthen ties

China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) digital expo held

Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed for Beijing Winter Olympics

Govt committed to provide conducive environment to foreign investors: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Tuesday that the government was firmly committed to provide...

Mobile manufacturing leads ‘Make-in-Pakistan’ policy: Razak

FBR engages SBP experts to help property valuation

Govt to encourage, protect foreign investments in country: Fereena

IFC to partner with Engro to reduce plastic waste

Farooq Abdullah warns BJP to stop politics of hatred otherwise India won’t survive

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 07 (APP):President of National Conference and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Dr Farooq Abdullah...

Punjab governor discusses Kashmir, Afghanistan with ex-UIN president

AJK Govt to provide basic facilities to people living near LoC: AJK PM

Peace vital to development in world: governor

International Human Rights Day: Pasban-e-Hurriyat to hold protest sit in near LoC

China supports Pakistan’s efforts in timely completion of CPEC: Envoy

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday said China was committed to work with Pakistan to promote high quality development of China...

PM Khan’s positive remarks on Pak-China friendship highly appreciable: China

Pakistan offers huge opportunities to Chinese investors in textile sector

95% work on CPEC Karot Hydropower project completes

Timelines for CPEC projects must be adhered to: PM

Pakistan’s Abid, Anam shortlisted for ICC player of month

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Pakistan’s Abid Ali and Anam Amin have been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month in men’s and women’s category,...
28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 December

Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 6 (APP):As many as 28 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan in...
Whole nation condemns the Sialkot incident: Dr Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Sunday said the whole nation condemned the Sialkot incident in which...
Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a draw

By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 04 (APP):The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match, that was played between Pakistan and Argentina in celebration of 70...

Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Act, 2020 Section 10 (vi) suggests punishment for a term which may extend up to five years or a fine of five Million rupees or both for circulating incorrect and unofficial version of political map of the country
Pakistan Political Map

LB Elections in KP: A momentous political process to improve public service delivery

By Fakhar Alam PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP): Providing an inclusive political base to organized democratic system for an enhanced service delivery to people at the...
Skilled workforce engine of economic growth, social development

By Taj Nabi Khan ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): Substantial share in employment opportunities, sustainable economic growth and social development is closely linked with human resource...
Documentary film on Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan: Tracing roots of Gandhara Civilization

By Taj Nabi Khan ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): The documentary film, “Gandhara: The Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan”, featuring rich Buddhist heritage has showcased the Gandhara...
By Taj Nabi Khan ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Substantial share in employment opportunities, sustainable economic growth and social development is closely linked with human resource development,...



We have won the battle of Pakistan’s freedom but the grimmer battle for the preservation of that freedom and building it on a firmer and sounder basis is still in progress and that battle has to be fought to a successful conclusion if we are to survive as a great nation.

Address to officers and men of 5th Heavy Ack Ack and 6th Light Ack Ack Regiments in Malir
21st February, 1948

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

