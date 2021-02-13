Latest News
Pakistan allows use of Afghan trucks for transportation of wheat, life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan
Ashrafi pledges discrimination-free society for minorities
RAWALPINDI, Dec 07 (APP):The Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said that...
Opposition committing ‘political suicide’ by denying voting rights to expats: Fawad
ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the opposition was committing ‘political suicide’ by participating in a...
FMs of Pakistan, Belgium discuss ways to strengthen ties
BRUSSELS (Belgium), Dec 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Belgium’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sophie Wilmes met here and discussed...
Ulema’s delegation condoles with Sri Lankan envoy; vows stern action against culprits
ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP): Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi along with delegation...
Pakistan’s Abid, Anam shortlisted for ICC player of month
ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Pakistan’s Abid Ali and Anam Amin have been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month in men’s and women’s category,...
28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 December
Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 6 (APP):As many as 28 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan in...
Whole nation condemns the Sialkot incident: Dr Fehmida
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Sunday said the whole nation condemned the Sialkot incident in which...
Pak-Argentina Exhibition Polo Match ended in a draw
By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Dec 04 (APP):The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match, that was played between Pakistan and Argentina in celebration of 70...
LB Elections in KP: A momentous political process to improve public service delivery
By Fakhar Alam PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP): Providing an inclusive political base to organized democratic system for an enhanced service delivery to people at the...
Skilled workforce engine of economic growth, social development
By Taj Nabi Khan ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): Substantial share in employment opportunities, sustainable economic growth and social development is closely linked with human resource...
Documentary film on Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan: Tracing roots of Gandhara Civilization
By Taj Nabi Khan ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): The documentary film, “Gandhara: The Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan”, featuring rich Buddhist heritage has showcased the Gandhara...
We have won the battle of Pakistan’s freedom but the grimmer battle for the preservation of that freedom and building it on a firmer and sounder basis is still in progress and that battle has to be fought to a successful conclusion if we are to survive as a great nation.
Address to officers and men of 5th Heavy Ack Ack and 6th Light Ack Ack Regiments in Malir
21st February, 1948
Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah
