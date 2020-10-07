Meeting reviews preparations for upcoming JCC meeting of CPEC
PESHAWAR, Oct 05 (APP): A meeting to review preparations for the upcoming 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here Monday with Chief...
Asim Bajwa discusses CPEC future projects with KPK CM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and discussed progress of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the...
Beijing-Islamabad ties ‘unbreakable,’ says Munir Akram; laud’s China’s role at UN
NEW YORK, Oct 02 (APP): Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has praised China's leading role at the UN, saying its policies are based on principles of the UN Charter, support for...
Parliamentary panel for early execution of 220 KV grid station of Dhabeji SEZ
ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Thursday directed the authorities concerned to fast track the execution of 220 KV grid station of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Dhabeji,...
CPEC’s second phase people centric, directly benefits people by job creation, poverty alleviation: Ambassador...
BEIJING, Oct 01 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque has said that the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was people centric and this flagship project would directly benefit common...
CPEC to benefit Afghanistan, entire region: Qureshi
ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects would benefit the Afghanistan and the entire region. The entire region would have benefit from the projects...
Infrastructure construction to achieve green development in Pakistan: PowerChina
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (APP): With the construction of industrial parks under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the advancement of infrastructure in Pakistan, it is believed that the supply chain of infrastructure projects in...
Gilgit-Baltistan to emerge as Pakistan’s economic ‘base camp’ in coming days: Shibli
ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) would emerge as an economic ‘base camp’ of the country in the coming days due to...
Gulf companies keen to invest in Gwadar Free Zone: Asim Bajwa
ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that a number of companies from Gulf region were interested to establish industrial units in the Gwadar Free Zone. "There...
Ambassador Haque briefs China Investment Magazine delegation about CPEC’s current status
BEIJING, Sept 24 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque briefed a delegation of China Investment Magazine about Pakistan and China bilateral relations especially the current status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)...