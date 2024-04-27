Two drivers held, LPG-cylinder installed vehicles impounded

KHANEWAL, Apr 27 (APP):Police claimed to have arrested two drivers and impounded two vehicles with an installed LPG cylinder near Chak 132 Thathha Sadiqabad here on Saturday.
According to police sources, the passenger vehicles were heading to Vehari from Multan.
A police team inspected the vehicles to discourage the installation of LPG cylinders. Two drivers, namely Qaisar Hafeez, son of Mian Hafeez, and Ghulam Rasool, son of Allah Divaya, were nabbed. The police also impounded both vehicles.
Cases have been registered against the alleged outlaws.
Further probes were underway.

