Ambassador Saima presents credentials to Gambian president; to act as Pak non-resident envoy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal Saima Maymunah Sayed presented her diplomatic credentials to the President of the Gambia Adama Barrow.

Ambassador Saima Sayed will serve as non-resident Ambassador of Pakistan to the Gambia, said a press release received on Saturday.

During the interaction, she reiterated the brotherly ties of Pakistan and Gambia and conveyed good wishes for the upcoming 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The presentation of the diplomatic credentials comes days before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled travel to Gambia to attend the OIC Summit being held on May 4-5, 2024 in the Gambian capital of Banjul.

According to Foreign Office, at the Summit, the prime minister would express Pakistan’s grave concern on genocide in Gaza, advocate for their right to self-determination, the imperative of solidarity, besides deliberating on Islamophobia, terrorism, and the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Muslim world.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the participating world leaders.