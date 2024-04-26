- Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting of the Steering Committee on FBR digitalization
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting of the Steering Committee on FBR digitalization
- Pakistan’s batter play a shot during first T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
- Planning Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal chaired the preparatory meeting for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), preceding the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting and an imminent high-level delegation visit to China
Pakistan's National News Agency