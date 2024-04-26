Pakistan’s batter play a shot during first T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium

Pakistan’s batter play a shot during first T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
APP40-260424 KARACHI: April 26 – Pakistan’s batter play a shot during first T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
Pakistan’s batter play a shot during first T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
APP40-260424
KARACHI: April 26 – 
Pakistan’s batter play a shot during first T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
APP41-260424
KARACHI: April 26 – Pakistan’s batter play a shot during first T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services