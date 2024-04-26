Commissioner for strict action against parents over not administering polio vaccine to kids

MULTAN, Apr 26 (APP):Five-day anti-polio campaign started in Multan district as Commissioner Maryam Khan inaugurated the drive by administering drops to a kid.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that more than one million children in the district will be given the polio vaccine during the campaign.

4380 teams have been formed to administer polio drops in the district.

The commissioner ordered to take strict action against parents who refused to administer the polio vaccine to their kids.

Polio drops were safe and the citizens should not fall prey to false propaganda, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the teams will remain present at every hospital, dispensary, bus wagon stand, and railway station across the district.

‘Polio-free Pakistan is the dream of all of us’, said DC Rizwan Qadeer.

On this occasion, Director of Health Dr. Waseem Ramzi, CO Health Dr. Faisal, and other doctors and officers were also present.