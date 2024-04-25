SC reinstates Balochistan Assembly Speaker, sets aside ECP decision

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the suspension decision of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and restored him on his position.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, which heard the appeal of PML-N’s candidate, also terminated the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in 12 polling stations of PP-51 Chaman and ordered the electoral body to decide the matter again within ten days after hearing all stakeholders.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Amin questioned that under which law the ECP had issued orders for re-polling in 12 polling stations.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the ECP viewed only 12 polling stations and ignored others. The ECP should have conducted an enquiry regarding the whole constituency, he said.

The ECP’s Director General Law adopted the stance that the Commission only viewed the area where the complaint of about excessive voters turnout was received.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP has withdrawn the notification for the success of PML-N candidate Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on the complaint of opposite candidate Asghar Khan and ordered for re-election in 12 polling stations.