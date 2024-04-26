Speaker NA directs ministries to ensure their officials’ presence in the house

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Friday said that all ministries have been instructed to ensure their officials’ presence in the house.

He said that all ministries must send their additional secretaries to attend the session, clarifying that individuals below this designation will not be permitted to sit in the house.

He said it had been decided to commence the house proceedings on time and directed all members to ensure their presence during the session.

