Jazz’s Digital empowerment paves way for students to aspire ICT careers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):The enduring collaboration between Pakistan’s digital operator, Jazz and The Citizens Foundation (TCF) continues to nurture the aspirations of thousands of young students to pursue careers in various fields of ICT (Information Communications Technology).

Through the multifaceted Digital Learning Program (DLP), this partnership strives to equip students with essential digital skills from an early age, empowering them to become integral contributors to the vision of a Digital Pakistan, said a news release.

The program supports 1,600+ TCF schools across Pakistan, with over 180,000 students already having benefited from it. The program also focuses on training female teachers and to date, 8,000+ teachers are trained on the latest ICT tools.

In celebration of Girls in ICT Day and to reaffirm Jazz’s dedication to the digital empowerment of young minds, Jazz employees dedicated a day to engage with TCF students, delving into their experiences and insights gained from the Digital Learning Program (DLP). Through candid discussions, schoolgirls shared their journey and aspirations, seeking guidance from the Jazz team.

Additionally, students and teachers showcased the transformative impact of the blended learning approach at the DLP lab, illustrating its profound effect on their educational journey.

Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer at Jazz said that Jazz is deeply invested in women’s empowerment, harnessing its technological capabilities and expansive network to address the gender gap in ICT. He said that through our collaboration with TCF, the Digital Learning Program is revolutionizing mindsets and shaping the career trajectories of young girls aspiring to enter the field of technology.

“We are both thrilled and amazed by the tangible impact and opportunities that are emerging as a result of this partnership. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable digital future, where every girl has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the advancement of society”, he maintained.

CEO TCF, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad that said, “Our mission is to provide underprivileged children with access to quality education, a cause which Jazz wholeheartedly supports through the Digital Learning Program (DLP). This comprehensive digital initiative encompasses everything from curriculum design to software and hardware support, catalyzing a shift in mindsets. Now, more girls than ever aspire to pursue careers in various ICT fields, poised to take charge of the digital future they are shaping.”

Jazz has been a huge proponent of girls’ empowerment through technology, readying them to become key contributors and drivers of the digital economy that Pakistan envisions. In addition to pioneering digital interventions like the Digital Learning Program (DLP), Jazz spearheads various initiatives to foster women’s empowerment.

From the Women In Social Entrepreneurship (WISE) initiative to the Jazz Rural Data Education Program, Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program, and the impactful JAZZ-GSMA Connected Women Partnership Jazz remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and advancing gender equality in the digital sphere.