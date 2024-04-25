PM chairs review meeting on power sector reforms

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a high level third and final meeting to review reforms in the power sector.

During the meeting, important decisions were taken about the transmission system of electricity and distribution companies.

The prime minister approved in principle reforms and restructuring of the electricity transmission system especially reform and reorganization of National Transmission and Despatch Company.

He formed a committee to finalize the recommendations for ensuring implementation of reforms and reorganization in this regard.

He also set up a cell in the Prime Minister House for ensuring implementation of reforms in the power sector. The cell would closely monitor the whole process.

He sought a report on the project of his last government which was aimed at replacing high power consumption fans with low power usage fans.

He also sought a comprehensive plan to provide low consumption power fans to low income consumers and another plan to provide electricity to the industrial sector at low rates.

The PM said he himself would chair the monthly review meeting on the power sector reforms.

He directed that industries should be provided electricity at lower tariff to ensure economic progress and increase exports.

“Reforms are not possible in the government departments without a system of reward and punishment,” he added.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurganzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musadiq Malik, Abdul Aleem Khan, former minister for power Muhammad Ali, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, member National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Engineer Qamarul Islam, Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Chairman Board of Revenue, Chairman NEPRA and high level officers.

During the meeting, participants were informed in detail about issues and reforms of National Transmission and Despatch Company and different suggestions were presented.

Recommendations were also presented regarding the power distribution companies, their losses, privatization and outsourcing.

The meeting was also informed about tariff rationalization and power tariffs for industries and domestic consumers.

Different suggestions were put forth for utilization of electricity for cooking by domestic consumers instead of gas.

The prime minister appreciated the briefing and said the approved reforms should be implemented in the stipulated time.