Pakistan Navy distributes ration in coastal areas, cities across the country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):Pakistan Navy in the wake of country’s fight against coronavirus pandemic, is extending its support to affected families in prevalent precarious state of affair due to lockdown.

Pakistan Navy has donated food and commodities while reaching out to needy families in Coastal and Creeks areas of Sindh and Balochistan that includes distribution of ration bags in Gwadar, Pasni, Bin Qasim, Somiani, Shah Bandar, Keti Bandar and other adjoining rural areas containing sufficient amount of food commodities for a family of 8-10 persons for a month, Pakistan Navy press release said.

Besides, Pakistan Navy with passionate resolve remained committed in distributing ration bags in various cities across the country in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, separately.

Moreover, Pakistan Navy personnel conducted awareness campaigns on preventive measures against COVID-19 and distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) has also remained at forefront in distributing ration among low income civilian staff families and Fisherman Association in Karachi and rural outskirt villages of Islamabad including Bhara Kahu and adjoining areas.

Pakistan Navy amidst challenges of coronavirus pandemic is determined to extend humanitarian support for national cause.