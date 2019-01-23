Highlights of Supplementary Finance Bill 2019

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Highlights of Finance bill 2019 Following are the salient features of the Finance supplementary second amendment bill announced by Finance Minister Umar Asad in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

* Income tax rate on income from SME, Agriculture and Low Cost Housing Financing to be reduced to 20% for banks.

* Withholding tax on banking transactions abolished for filers.

* Withholding tax on traders changed from 6% minimum tax rate to final discharge of liability.

* Regulatory Duty on raw materials for various tariff lines reduced or abolished.

* Customs duty, Sales Tax and Income Tax abolished on production and renewable power generation machinery for the next five years.

* Super Tax on non banking companies abolished from July 2019 onwards.

* Corporate tax rate structure maintained.

* Tax on retained earnings to be abolished.

* Intercorporate tax reliefs restored.

* Advance tax on shares trading abolished.

* Capital loss carry forward allowed for next three years.

* Higher taxes on cars of 1800cc engine capacity or above.

* Non filers can buy cars upto 1300cc but with a higher tax rate.

* Withholding tax statements will be filed half yearly instead of monthly.

* Promissory notes to be issued for traders to promote exports.

* GIDC scheme to be issued tomorrow with expected reduction in GIDC and Rs 200/bag in urea prices.

* Taxes on cheaper mobile phones to be decreased.

* Revolving credit of PKR5bn for Home Developers.

* Tax for small marriage lawns decreased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 20,000