Bilawal says his campaign debunked myth about PPP’s public support in Punjab

HYDERABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday claimed that the welcome received by him during the election campaign in Punjab had debunked the myth created by the media that the party had lost public support in the province.

The people of Punjab, especially the youth, craved the progressive, democratic and positive politics, which was being pursued by the PPP, he said talking to media persons in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, after visiting the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Bilawal said he was not in the filed for one day or one election. It was a long fight and despite conspiracies he was totally focussed on the party’s election campaign, he added.

Expressing his reservations, he said steps should be taken for holding the election in a transparent manner. He reiterated that the PPP believed a weak democratic set-up was better than the dictatorship.

He claimed that he was not allowed to address a public meeting in Naseerabad, Balochistan. A level playing field should be given to all the election candidates, he added.

Bilawal was accompanied by former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other local leaders.