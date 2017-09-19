Ambassador of Saudi Arabia calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in
Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed al Maliki called on Interior Minister
Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday.
In the meeting, Interior Minister said that Pakistan and
Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial relations based upon the deep rooted
religious and cultural grounds.
He stressed that it is the need of the hour to further cement
the cooperation between the two countries in the economic sector.
On regional situation, Interior Minister has stated that
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are committed to play a crucial role in
the establishment of peace in the region.
He said that radicalization has posed a dire challenge to
the whole Muslim world and we have to defeat it by collective
efforts.
The Ambassador commended the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan
in war against terrorism and extremism. He also remarked that China
Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring abundant benefits for the
whole muslim world.
