Interior Minister pays tribute to martyred police Constable

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid tribute to Constable Usman Ghani, who was martyred by terrorists firing near Shan Khel Karuna in the limits of SMA police station in Tank.

“Constable Usman Ghani earned high status of martyrdom” said the minister adding that Martyr Constable Usman Ghani laid down his precious life for the peace of the country.

KPK Police is on the frontline in the war against terrorism, he said.

The minister further said that the martyrs of KPK police have written the history of sacrifices with their blood.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go to waste.

With the strength of unity, we will completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism, he added.