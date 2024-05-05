Deputy PM, Turkish FM discuss bilateral ties between two countries

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday reviewed the state of bilateral relations and emphasized the exceptional bilateral relations and the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

“Expressing satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations, they reiterated their resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on economic, trade, and defence sectors,” it was added.