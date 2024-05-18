President visits family of Shaheed Major Babar, offers Fateha

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited he family home of Shaheed Major Babar Khan in Mianwali and expressed condolences to the family members of the martyr.

During the visit, the president offered Fateha for Major Babar Khan who was martyred in Zhob.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the rank of the martyr in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

He also paid tribute to martyred Major Babar Khan for sacrificing his life for the sake of the country, a press release issued by the President House Press Wing said.

The president said the entire nation was proud of its martyrs and salutes them.

He also appreciated Shaheed’s devotion to duty, patriotism and his services for the country.