Naila summits Makalu to become first Pak woman to ascend 11 8,000m peaks

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Pakistan’s Naila Kiani has achieved another historic milestone when on Sunday she successfully summitted Makalu, the 5th highest peak in the world at 8,485 meters.

According to information received here, Naila ascended the peak at approximately 8:50 am Pakistan time.

This remarkable feat also makes her the first Pakistani woman to have summited this incredibly difficult mountain.

Naila in a statement thanked all the nation for the prayers and good wishes. She also thanked Sherpa Gelgen Dai from Imagine Nepal, who supported her every step of the way, making the achievement possible.

This latest success highlights Naila’s exceptional endurance and determination.

Naila is a remarkable Pakistani woman, known for her achievements as a high-altitude mountaineer. She holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman to climb eleven of the world’s highest peaks, all of which are above 8,000 meters. Notably, she achieved this feat in less than six months, making her one of only ten mountaineers worldwide and the sole Pakistani to have climbed multiple peaks (seven) over 8,000 meters in such a short timeframe. Additionally, Kiani holds the record as the fastest years.

Beyond her mountaineering prowess, Kiani has excelled in various fields. She is an aerospace engineer, having studied at the University of London, and has held a prominent position as an Associate Vice President at HSBC bank. She is also a competitive boxer and a dedicated mother of two toddlers. Despite her busy life, she continues to push boundaries by scaling some of the world’s most challenging peaks.

Kiani is a role model and a goodwill ambassador for several organizations supporting women’s education and youth empowerment through sports. Her contributions to mountaineering and her commitment to social causes have been recognized by the government of Pakistan, which awarded her the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour for a female athlete in the country.