OIC SG calls for redoubling efforts against Israel’s genocide; war crimes against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha has urged the member states to redouble efforts to mobilize the responsibility of the international community towards stopping the aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

He also called on the OIC Member States to continue to mobilize international support for the recognition of the State of Palestine and help it attain full membership in the United Nations.

He was addressing the 15th Islamic Summit Conference of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that commenced its deliberation in Banjul, the capital of The Gambia under the theme: ‘Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development’, a press release said.

The summit is being held in light of the dangerous and unprecedented developments taking place in the Palestinian cause, especially the crimes of the brutal Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people.

The OIC secretary general announced the establishment of a media observatory at the OIC General Secretariat to document and highlight, within the media, the numbers of martyrs, wounded, detainees, and various crimes of the Israeli occupation.

The OIC is also concurrently working towards activating the Legal Observatory to document Israeli crimes, in line with the decision of the recent Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

Furthermore, the secretary general reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to addressing pressing political and humanitarian challenges facing the OIC Member States.

He emphasized that the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir remained a priority for the OIC.

On Afghanistan, the secretary general noted that the organization continued its engagement within the framework of its humanitarian approach and constructive dialogue with the de facto authority in Afghanistan.

He urged the member states to contribute generously to the OIC humanitarian efforts, particularly in Afghanistan, through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF) under the supervision and management of the Islamic Development Bank.

Recognizing the importance of dialogue and reconciliation, the secretary-general emphasized the OIC’s support for conflict resolution in Member States such as Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and the Sahel region.

He also stressed that OIC continued to support the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan over its entire territory as well as for the unity, sovereignty, and security of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in addition to its solidarity with Turkish Cypriot Muslims, alongside cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Hissein Taha, saluted the vanguard role played by The Gambia, in defending the cause of the Rohingya Muslim community before the International Court of Justice and called on member states to contribute to the financial costs required for this matter, which had recorded significant achievements.

The session was addressed by the chair of the 15th Islamic Summit, President of The Gambia Adama Barrow, who as the Chairman of the OIC Summit, stressed to promote unity, solidarity, and sustainable development within the Islamic world.

He said that approach would include prioritizing initiatives that enhance economic cooperation, foster cultural exchange, and address pressing issues, such as poverty and access to education and healthcare.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Special Envoy of the President of China also addressed the session.

At the end of the two-day conference, the 15th Islamic Summit is expected to adopt a special resolution on the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif, a comprehensive communique, and the Banjul Declaration.