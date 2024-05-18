CDA completes repair work of One Window

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed all the necessary construction and repair work of One Window to facilitate the residents, on the directions of its Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The working hours of One Window operation have also been extended from 9 am to 9 pm to facilitate the citizens, said a news release.

In line with directions, the authority has established more desks at One Window for the convenience of the residents of the federal capital. Similarly, special information counters have been set up for the citizens, while counters for all facilities provided by CDA have been established at one window.

The process of digitisation of the record of CDA has also been started to ensure swift disposal of complaints and provision of all facilities to the citizens under one roof.