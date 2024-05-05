Deputy PM, Gambian President underline reinvigorating bilateral ties, cooperation between two countries

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and President of the Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow on Sunday underscored the importance of reinvigorating the bilateral relations and enhanced cooperation in diverse areas like trade, agriculture, education, tourism.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit conference being held in Banjul, The Gambia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar congratulated President Barrow on the successful holding of the 15th OIC Summit and appreciated the fact that The Gambia had highlighted the critical issue of Islamophobia through the platform of the OIC Summit.

Pakistan would offer training programmes for diplomats and military personnel from The Gambia, it was added.

President Barrow expressed his deep appreciation for the high-level participation by Pakistan at the 15th OIC Summit.

He said that as chair of the summit, The Gambia hoped to engage with the Ummah on different issues.