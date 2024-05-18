PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, May 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced the return of the PML-N party presidency to Nawaz Sharif, promising to steer the country out of current difficulties under his leadership.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N Central Working Committee at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town here on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the unwavering support for Nawaz Sharif within the party despite challenges faced over the years.

“Today is a satisfying day for me,” the PM stated, expressing gratitude for the strength and support from the PML-N leaders. “There is no greater satisfaction and peace of mind for me than to return this trust to my elder brother, the leader of PML-N,” he added.

Recalling the trials faced by Nawaz Sharif, including the treatment in 2018 and his arrest in 1999, he highlighted the resilience and leadership demonstrated by the former prime minister and the late Kulsoom Nawaz during those challenging times. He commended the PML-N leaders for their steadfast loyalty and courage.

Shehbaz Sharif praised Nawaz Sharif’s contributions, noting his efforts in transforming the party and the country. “Whether it was the valleys of Mehran, the rugged mountains of Balochistan, the plains of Punjab, or the snow-covered mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PML-N leader worked tirelessly and revived the party,” he said.

He lauded Nawaz Sharif’s developmental politics, citing his initiatives from 1985, including land reforms and infrastructural development.

The prime minister also recounted Nawaz Sharif’s historic decisions, such as conducting nuclear tests in 1998, and his role in establishing peace and eradicating terrorism in collaboration with the Pakistan Army.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed Nawaz Sharif’s efforts in overcoming electricity shortages, bringing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to fruition, and securing substantial foreign investment.

Reflecting on the economic challenges faced by the country today, Shehbaz Sharif urged other political parties to unite under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership to address issues like debt, unemployment, and inflation. “There could not be a better opportunity to bring this distressed nation together and lead it forward,” he asserted.

In his concluding remarks, Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s capabilities, experience, and courage, and emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen relations with international allies.

“You have always played a key role in improving relations with China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and other countries, including the US and Europe, and we will continue this legacy,” he added.

“With Allah’s will, we will move forward under your leadership,” he said, marking the return of Nawaz Sharif as a pivotal moment for the future of Pakistan.