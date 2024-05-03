President condoles over deaths in Chilas bus accident

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident that took place near Chilas.

According to media reports, at least 20 people were killed and many others sustained injuries when a passenger bus careened off the road, plunging into a ravine.

The president prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.