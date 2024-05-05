PM expresses condolences on death of Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia on the loss of an eminent poet Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

“His most popular song on Saudi Arabia’s National Day will always remind us of his profound love for his country. His contributions to contemporary poetry in the Arabian Peninsula were truly remarkable and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the prime minister said in a post on X account.

The prime minister also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

“May his words forever resonate in the hearts of poetry lovers around the world,” he added.