PFC to take part in Riyadh Intel. expo

LAHORE, May 05 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a 3-day Riyadh international expo starting from May 21 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets.PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this in a meeting with a delegation of furniture manufacturers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib

here on Sunday. He said: “This fair attracts thousands of global exhibitors, investors,

importers, exporters and buyers from allover the world which showcase their products.”

He said PFC would exhibit its international quality products to capture their share

in international market. It is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products

and develop business deals with international buyers. He added that this expo

also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products

ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif hoped for getting orders from foreign buyers and said main purpose

of attending the foreign fairs was to help strengthen the national economy and

TDAP was facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said: “I will also hold meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government

unprecedented special package for foreign investors”.