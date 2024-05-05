Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team arrives in London for T20, ODI series against England

LONDON, May 5 (APP): The Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team on Sunday arrived in London for their upcoming T20 and ODI series against England.

The team was warmly received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, at London Heathrow Airport.

Led by captain Nida Dar, the 17-member team, during their tour, will play three T20 and three One-Day International matches with England.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal expressed his pride in the national women’s cricket team, saying that they are a source of inspiration for the country.

“We are proud of our young women flying the Pakistani flag high at international arena,” Dr Faisal said.

He also extended his best wishes to the team for their excellent performance during the tour.