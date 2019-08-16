Xinjiang’s education efforts being appreciated by world community: China

BEIJING, Aug 16 (APP):The world community has appreciated the education and training centers in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region which are the key battlefield in the fight against terrorism and extremism in China, a white paper said on Friday

These centers have greatly succeeded in eradicating the menace of terrorism and extremism in the region, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office.

the end of December 2018, nearly 1,000 people including foreign diplomatic envoys to China, UN officials, Geneva-based senior diplomats of various countries, as well as more than 40 groups (or delegations) from political parties, civil society organizations, news media, and religious organizations of various countries have visited Xinjiang.

Through field trips, many have realized the truth and understood the urgency, necessity, legitimacy and rationality of carrying out education and training. They have all recognized that violent and inhumane terrorist activities in the region, provoked by religious extremism, were causing outrage, the white paper said.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at its 46th session adopted a resolution commending China’s efforts in providing care to its Muslim citizens.

The white paper also cited multiple reports published by foreign journalists who have conducted interviews in the education and training centers.

The paper said, through education, the vast majority of trainees now recognize the nature and harm of terrorism and religious extremism, freeing themselves from the control these phenomena exert over their minds.