World XI players get the taste of Lahore culture by riding in Rikshaws

LAHORE, Sep 12 (APP): The World XI players got the unique experience
of their life by riding in Rikshaws to get the taste of Lahore culture
here on Tuesday.
Though they did not get the chance to had a ride on the roads of
Lahore, but inside the Gadaffi stadium in front of the spectators before
the start of the first T20 international match of Independence Cup series.
Pakistan Cricket Board arranged few decorated rikshaws
which were painted in different colours for the ride of the
world XI players to get them exposed to the rich culture of
Lahore in which rikshaws have their own significance being
decades old mode of public transportation.
World XI players were delighted while on board on rikshaws and they
waved hands to the crowd while passing through different enclosures
during their voyage in the stadium.
At one stage when one of the rikshaw of the caravan stopped, Darren
Sammy of West Indies and Grant Elliott of New Zealand pushed the vehicle while smile on the face.
Surely it was a life time experience for the touring side players
to travel in the open rikshaws without roof tops, said a spokesman of
the PCB while taking to APP.
