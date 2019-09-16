WGDS led to a humbling experience: Javeria Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Pakistan’s Javeria Khan feels glad to be part of the Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) saying the opportunity to lead them was a humbling experience.

The likes of Javeria Khan, Charlotte Edwards and Hannah Rainey discuss how WGDS initiative offers players from developing cricket countries a chance to experience high-quality cricket.

The WGDS played six fixtures in England in 2019, securing two wins, including a superb six-wicket win over Surrey Stars. The ICC initiative offers players from developing countries exposure to high-quality cricket in an aim to help improve quality of the game beyond traditional strongholds.

The 2019 tour of England was the third iteration of the WGDS, and the side, featuring players from seven countries, was led by Javeria. “The opportunity to lead them was a humbling experience,” icc-cricket.com quoted Javeria as saying.