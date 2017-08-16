WB provides $3.8 mln for forest protection

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): World Bank has provided

funds amounting to $3.8 million under the REDD+ programme

to Pakistan to protect forests and controlling their shrinkage.

“We cannot protect the country from devastating

impacts of global warming-induced climate change, as long as

our forests continue to remain chopped down. Forests are the

best way to achieve enhanced climate resilience against fallouts

of the climate change impacts,” said an official of the Ministry

of Climate Change while taking to APP.

The lack of access to energy for cooking and heating in

households, illegal tree cutting, population growth and

associated wood demand surge, changes in land cover for non-

forestry uses, land erosion and degradation are among major

causes of deforestation in the country.

“Controlling deforestation in the country is not possible

without increasing access to renewable and alternative energy

sources, particularly for cooking and heating in households,

reducing occurrence of land erosion and landslides by

strengthening forested mountain slopes with vegetation cover

and increasing public awareness about positive effects of forests

on overall environment, human health and biodiversity.”

To a question, he said, involvement of local and

indigenous forest community, community-based organizations,

and educational institutions is key to bringing new life into the

country’s unwell forestry sector.