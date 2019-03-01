NEW YORK, Mar 01 (APP):A plan under consideration as part of Afghanistan peace negotiations would withdraw all of the roughly 14,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan within three to five years, along with other international troops in the region, the New York Times reported Friday.
The plan is reportedly being offered in peace negotiations that could result in the government in Kabul sharing power with the Taliban, the newspaper said.
US to pullout all troops from Afghanistan in five years – NYT
