US committed to increasing access to education for young women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): The US government demonstrated its
commitment to increasing opportunities for Pakistani women during a panel discussion
focused on education, economic participation and gender equality.
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission
Director Jerry Bisson spoke to more than 150 participants from academia, public, private
and nonprofit sectors at a programme sponsored by the USAID-funded Training for
Pakistan Project.
“Without a clear path for success, it becomes challenging to convince
girls and their families that education is important for their future,” Bisson said.
“Through the Training for Pakistan Project, USAID is working to create a
level playing field in terms of equal access to education and work opportunities for girls
and women.”
The discussion was moderated by Moneeza Hashmi, Mentoring Coordinator
for USAID-supported Pathways to Success National Mentoring Programme.
Panelists included renowned painter and artist Saleema Hashmi, speaker
and presenter Tanzila Khan, TV actress and artist Seemi Raheel, philanthropist and
eautician Musarat Misbah, and lawyer and rights activist Rakshanda Naz.
The Training for Pakistan Project works with more than 3,000 young
women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces to provide formal and
non-formal, technical educational opportunities to empower young women in
underserved areas of Pakistan by assisting them in acquiring marketable skills, to prepare
them for the workplace, and to encourage them to explore entrepreneurial and
employment endeavors.
More than 30 high-achieving and prominent women from IT, business,
law, micro finance, banking, academia, arts, sports, and media have volunteered their
participation in a national mentor network for 300 girls under the USAID-supported
mentorship programme.
The mentors meet with their adolescent mentees and their families at
least twice a month to provide them guidance on overcoming challenges and paving the
way for professional success.
The Training for Pakistan project is a multi-year initiative aimed at
providing participant training in the areas of education, energy, economic growth and
agriculture, health, and stabilization and governance.
The project utilizes a broad range of participant training resources,
contributing to the capacity development of USAID partners in line with
development objectives of the government of Pakistan.
