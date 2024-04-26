KP Open Shooting Gala concludes

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Shooting Gala was concluded on Friday at the Peshawar Garrison, with over 220 shooters from across the province participating in the event.

The competition saw shooters vying for top honors in a range of weapons, including the 9mm pistol, AK-47, and airgun, PTV reported.

The event was a showcase of marksmanship and skill, with participants demonstrating their expertise in various shooting disciplines.

Corps Commander Peshawar, who graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest, distributed awards to the winners, recognizing their achievements and dedication to the sport.

The participants expressed their appreciation for the successful conduct of the Open Shooting Gala and thanked the Pakistan Army for their support and organization of the event.