Mohsin Naqvi visits Police Facilitation center, directs 24 hour service for citizens

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited a Police Facilitation Center (PFC) in Islamabad’s F-6 sector to inspect the counters made for the convenience of the citizens.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the officials to keep the PFC open for 24 hours for the convenience of the citizens. He said that the citizens should be able to avail the services at facility centers at any time according to their convenience.

The minister inspected various counters of the PFC and appreciated the staff for serving the citizens. He directed the authorities to provide comfortable chairs to the applicants coming for driving licenses.

Naqvi met the citizens who came to the PFC and asked about the solution to the problems.

Citizens welcomed the announcement of keeping the Police Service Center open 24 hours and thanked Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a briefing about PFC to the minister.