Seminar on dengue

Seminar on dengue
FAISALABAD, Apr 26 (APP): In line with the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is taking effective measures against dengue.
Addressing an awareness seminar on anti-dengue held in collaboration with district health authority at district industrial home here Friday, Sanatzar manager Zahida Naz said that women’s role could not be ruled out in preventing dengue growth at homes.
Entomologist Dr. Khurram, Usman Habib from UCD, instructors and under training women were also present in the seminar.
Zahida Naz said that dengue is a social problem, so the cooperation of society is indispensable for its prevention. Entomologist Dr Khuram said that the district administration is successfully running the anti-dengue campaign, but we should take precautionary measures to avoid dengue.
Usman Habib said that social awareness is important and results of awareness programs are very positive.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services