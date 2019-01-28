Unanimous decision on South Punjab sub-secretariat soon: Tareen

MULTAN, Jan 28 (APP):Senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen here on Monday said that a decision on South Punjab sub-secretariat would be taken soon with consensus among all the public representatives from this region.

Addressing the opening ceremony of regional office of Pakistan Bait Ul Maal (PBM) here, he said that the July time line was approaching and he believed that decision should be taken soon with consensus adding that “We have to decide it within next few days” to avoid delay.