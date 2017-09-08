UN supporting relief efforts as Hurricane Irma threatens nearly 50 million people

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (APP): The United Nations said it’s agencies are supporting relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which has already wreaked havoc on Antigua and Barbuda and other Caribbean islands and is en route towards the United States.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

(OCHA), Irma, a Category 5 storm, made landfall on northeast Caribbean islands during the early hours of Sept. 6, affecting Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, St BarthÃ©lemy, St. Martin, the US Virgin Islands and other islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Irma was predicted to hit Puerto Rico before continuing to the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, Turks and Caicos and south-eastern Bahamas.

About 49 million people are directly in Hurricane Irmaâ€™s projected

path, including more than 10.5 million children.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the reports of immense destruction and loss of life in the Caribbean region since Hurricane Irma made landfall on Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday,” a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman.

“The United Nations system is already working to support national relief

efforts,” the statement added.

Also issuing a statement on Thursday was the new UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock.

“In the days preceding the storm’s landfall, humanitarian agencies began to pre-position supplies and technical experts to support national and regional relief efforts,” he stressed.

OCHA said there is continued risk of catastrophic damage from hurricane force winds, storm surge, and flooding in areas on Irma’s trajectory.

In a press release, the UN Childrenâ€™s Fund (UNICEF) warned that more than 10.5 million children live in the countries that are likely to be exposed to the damage from Hurricane Irma.

Children in the islands of the Eastern Caribbean, Dominican Republic,

Haiti and Cuba are at risk, including over 3 million under the age of five.

“Strong winds and torrential rains have already barreled through some of the smallest and most exposed islands in the eastern Caribbean, including Anguila and Barbuda,” Patrick Knight, Head of Communication for UNICEF in the Eastern Caribbean, said, speaking from Barbados. “As the extent of the damage becomes clear we are seeing severe levels of destruction. Our priority is to reach all those children and families in the affected communities as soon as possible.”

Early estimates suggest that 74,000 people, including 20,000 children,

have been affected.

Local authorities said communication networks in many of the affected

areas have been affected either totally or partially. Infrastructure, including roads, bridges, hospitals and schools have also suffered varying degrees of damage.

In Barbuda, 90 per cent of the infrastructure has been destroyed, and it is anticipated that this will include up to 132 schools.