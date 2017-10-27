UN resolutions-based Kashmir settlement only pathway to South Asia peace: Maleeha

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 27 (APP)::Reaffirming Pakistan’s “resolute” support to Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said Friday that a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute was the “only pathway for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.”

“The people of Pakistan are resolute in their abiding commitment and steadfast political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people,” Dr. Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, said in an interview with APP on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India’s massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir, known as “Black Day.” .