Trump hints at cutting aid for countries that support UN against US decision on Jerusalem

WASHINGTON, Dec.21 (APP):As the United Nations prepare for a vote against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, President Trump on Wednesday hinted at cutting foreign aid to countries which support the UN resolution against his decision that has drawn widespread criticism and triggered protests in many Muslim countries.

The warning came a day ahead of the UN vote which will hold a special session to vote on a draft resolution which was vetoed by the United States on Monday in the UN Security Council. The special session is being convened at the request of Arab and Muslim countries.

At the UN Security Council, the remaining 14 members voted in support of the resolution that was drafted by Egypt to express “deep regret” at the decision by President Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Trump said:” “For all of these nations that take our money and then they vote against us at the Security Council or they vote against us, potentially, at the Assembly, they take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars and then they vote against us.”

“Well, we’re watching those votes…Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care. But this isn’t like it used to be where they could vote against you and then you pay them hundreds of millions of dollars and nobody knows what they’re doing.”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wrote a letter to other members states telling them that President Trump and the US government would take those votes “personally”. President Trump praised his ambassador for her stand on the issue.

““As you consider your vote, I want you to know that the President and U.S. take this vote personally. The President will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us. We will take note of each and every vote on this issue,” according to a letter by Haley which was obtained by the online news magazine “POLITICO” from a UN source. President Trump praised the message sent by Haley on Tuesday.

President Trump early this month announced to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and plan to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The UN draft resolution asks countries not to establish embassies in Jerusalem.