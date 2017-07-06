Trilateral meeting discusses economic cooperation, connectivity

PUGUS (Tajikistan) July 6 (APP): Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Thursday resolved to jointly work together to promote regional cooperation and connectivity for shared prosperity.

This resolve came during a tripartite meeting among the Heads of State / Government of Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan held in Dushanbe, at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

During the tripartite discussions, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon discussed economic and security challenges being faced by the region due to poor connectivity and infrastructure.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated the initiative of President Emomali Rahmon as an opportunity to collectively reflect on the common challenges such as under development, poor connectivity and infrastructure and extremism and terrorism.

The Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to modernize facilities for speedy transit of goods to and from

Afghanistan and Tajikistan through Pakistani seaports.

In order to streamline regional transit traffic, he

emphasized early finalization of Trilateral Transit Trade

Agreement.

The leaders of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan also

agreed to take measures for early implementation of the CASA-

1000 project which was a harbinger for power transmission from

Central Asia to South Asia and promoting sustainable economic

and social development in the region.

The Prime Minister thanked President Rahmon for holding

a quadrilateral meeting earlier in the day, among, Pakistan,

Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and other international

partners in the project.

He welcomed President Emomali Rahmon’s proposal for

establishment of a Tripartite Ministerial Commission to

strengthen trilateral cooperation in political, economic and

social spheres.

While highlighting Pakistan’s sacrifices and successes

in countering terrorism, the Prime Minister reiterated

Pakistan’s firm resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace

and stability in Afghanistan which was a prerequisite for

regional security and prosperity.

He said Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to

ensure durable peace in Afghanistan through political dialogue

under Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Describing terrorism as a serious threat to peace and

stability, the Prime Minister emphasized that effective border

management was vital to combat the menace of terrorism by

preventing cross-border movement of terrorists.

In this regard, the Prime Minister stressed on the need

to strengthen the quadrilateral mechanism formed by

Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and China in August 2016 for

combating terrorism.