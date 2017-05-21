Terrorism, criminal activities decreased in Karachi: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik Sunday said terrorism and criminal activities had

decreased to a great extent in Karachi due to concrete measures

taken by the federal government.

Peace had restored in the metropolitan city due to Karachi

operation and incidents of terrorism, street crimes and extortions

had diminished, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said law and order situation was much better in Karachi

as compared to past and people were now living in a peaceful

environment.

Musadik Malik said several criminals who involved in heinous

crime were arrested and punished by paramilitary forces.