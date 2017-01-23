Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Panama papers case till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan on Monday adjourned hearing of the Panama papers case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others seeking investigation into the Panama papers till Tuesday (tomorrow).

Advocate Taufeeq Asif counsel for Jamaat-e-Islami continuing his arguments said that parliamentary immunity, according to Article 66, is only for the legislative process.

Taufiq said that there should be a ban on television talk shows and news discussions about the Panama papers case. Justice Khosa remarked that a lot had been done and now everyone should wait for the court’s judgment instead of discussing it on the media.

Justice Gulzar asked the JI counsel to establish a link between the prime minister and the Sharif family business. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the counsel of Nawaz Sharif said in his assertions that his client’s name was not included in the Panama Papers.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that during proceedings the judges asked questions to understand the case. Those questions should thus not be considered as remarks, he added.

The prime minister’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari had already completed their arguments in the case.