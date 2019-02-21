ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday said that stability was returning to the country due to vibrant policies of the government.
Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to reduce the hardships of common man in the country.
Stability returning due to government vibrant policies: Vawda
ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday said that stability was returning to the country due to vibrant policies of the government.