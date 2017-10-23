Speaker for enhanced cooperation with Belarus

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has stressed for enhanced interaction between the parliamentarians of Belarus

and Pakistan as it would further strengthen bilateral ties.

He was talking to Andrei Ermolovich, Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of Belarus, who called on him at

Parliament House here Monday.

He said that the relations between two countries have grown at an unprecedented pace in the last few years.

They are further consolidating bilateral ties in diverse areas, he added.

The Speaker said that regular interaction among parliamentarians is essential to deepen relations between the

two countries.

“Parliaments serve as vital bridges in forging people-to-people contacts, enhancing understanding and promoting

mutually beneficial cooperation,” Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said and proposed exchange of visits by members of Pakistan-Belarus

friendship groups in the two parliaments.

The Speaker said that Pakistan’s economy is growing and offers great investment opportunities in agriculture,

agro-based industries, pharmaceutical, light engineering, machinery, manufacturing, oil and gas sectors.

Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Ermolovich agreed with Speaker and said that Belarusian Parliament would be

delighted to enhance its relations with Pakistani Parliament so that understanding and cooperation between both the

countries could be further pursued.

He said that Pakistan is an important trade partner of Belarus and is interested in broadening trade with Pakistan

as both the countries have immense potential to expand bilateral trade and economic relations in diverse fields.