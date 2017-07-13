SP among four policemen martyred in firing

QUETTA, July 13 (APP): A Superintendent of Police (SP) Quaid-Abad

Mubarak Shah among four policemen were martyred and his driver was injured by unknown gunmen in a firing incident at Killi Deba area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the SP along with a police team was

patrolling near Killi Deba when armed assailants opened fire on them and fled from the scene.

As a result, SP among four police personnel were martyred on the spot

while his driver Ahmedullah sustained serious injuries.

The bodies were rushed to civil hospital Quetta for legal formalities

where three of the policemen were identified as Syed Fazal Rabi, Mudassar, and Muhamamd Irfan.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire

area and has started search for tracing out the suspects.