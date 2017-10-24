Shinwari FC, Khyber Eagle to clash in FATA Football Super League final

PESHAWAR, Oct 24 (APP):Shinwari FC and Khyber Eagle of Landikotal Tehsil Khyber Agency took berth into the grand final of the ongoing FATA Football Super League-2017 being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The final of the FATA Football Super League-2017 will be played on Wednesday at 2.30 p.m. Shinwari FC recorded victory against Al-Haj Faw on sudden-death penalty shootout while Khyber Eagle of Landikotal Tehsil Khyber Agency handed a convincing 2-0 defeat to Shams Jamrud of Khyber Agency.

Director Sports Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-finals the players were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari, former Pakistan team skippers Basit Kamal, Arshad Khan and Gohar Zaman and large numbers of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling matches.

In the first semi-final Shinwari FC recorded a thrilling sudden-death victory on penalty shootout against Al-Haj Faw. Both the teams played a goal-less draw despite both have many goal scoring chances but due to poor finishing none of the team could get any lead till the 90-minute play.

Shinwari FC goal keeper Saqib, who is also currently Pakistan team goal-keeper, also thwarted some sure goal scoring chances of Al-Haj Faw team. Due to his spectacular goal-keeping he did give much chance to Al-Haj Faw team to score any goal. Al-Haj Faw missed more than three easy goal scoring chances in the first-half and the same was the case in the second session.

The strikers Sana Ullah, Wajid, Waheed Ullah, Raees Afridi, Kamil Khan and left winger Sohail played well but failed to score any goal. On the other hand international Atiq Shinwari, Awais, Izhar, Rasool, Waseem and Mohsin also played well along with goal-keeper Saqib but they were failed in utilizing their chances into a goal.

To decide the fate of the match both the teams were awarded five each penalty kicks but both were tied after the penalty shootout and thus they were stretched to sudden-death penalty shootout in which Saqib saved the 8th penalty by guiding his team to victory at 8-7.

In the second semi-final Khyber Eagle defeated Shams FC of Jamrud, Khyber Agency by 2-0. In the 5th minute the deep defender Laweed Shah intercepted the ball with his hand inside the box area and referee given it penalty kick in favour of Khyber Eagle which was nicely taken by Mansoor to the first goal.

After taking lead, Khyber Eagle put in more pressure to double the lead but till the end of the first session play they were failed to score any goal despite some excellent moves. It was the second session in which Shams FC Jamrud also got two easy goal scoring chances but Khyber Eagle goal keeper Ghazanfar nicely saved all the attempts.

It was in the second session when Samad scored a beautiful goal on the field attempt and guided his team to a convincing 2-0 victory. Shams FC Jamrud tried their hard to reduce the margin but failed and thus Khyber Eagle won the match by 2-0. The matches were supervised by Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Arshad, Amin Khan, Allowddin, Zeeshan while Qazi Asif acted as match commissioner.