Shehbaz, Chinese expert discuss economy, industrial matters

LAHORE, April 2 (APP): International economic expert from China’s

renowned Peking University and former World Bank senior vice-president Prof Justin Yifu Lin here Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged views on Pak-China relations, strengthening of Pakistan’s economy, establishment of industrial parks, and economic stability of the country.

During the meeting, Prof Justin Yifu Lin said that Shehbaz

Sharif is playing a leading role in Pakistan’s progress particularly in Punjab and his services in this regard are commendable. Shehbaz

is a true leader who has taken very important initiative to strengthen economy of the province, and examples of Punjab progress under his leadership are qouted in foreign countries as well, he added.

Prof Justin said, “We should learn from significant achievements made by Shehbaz Sharif and I am pleased to meet him today.”

The CM said on the occasion that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) has given a new start to Pak-China friendship, and unprecedented development of China is a role model for the rest of the world. Due to CPEC, he said, Pakistan is on the way to progress.

Shehbaz Sharif said we would never forget the gift of China’s President Xi Jinping in the shape of CEPC, which is a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy.

He added that some elements were worried due to CPEC and they were hatching conspiracies against the project, but their designs would never succeed.

The CM said that CPEC would also benefit other countries of the

region. The project is not only a billion-dollar investment but also the path to progress of entire region. The project would also enhance

regional cooperation, he added.

For the establishment of industrial parks, he said that China

played an outstanding role, and the Punjab government would like to

benefit from the expertise of China for the establishment of industrial parks, especially the garments industrial zone. “We are thankful to

Chinese leadership, government and people for their cooperation in the progress and development of Pakistan, as there is no precedence like

36 billion dollar Chinese investment in the energy sector under CPEC,” he added.

He said that under CPEC, fast-track work on different projects in Pakistan including Punjab, is in progress and many projects are near to completion.

The CM said that the PML-N government had been pursuing a zero

tolerance policy towards corruption in the province and indiscriminate action is taken against those involved in corruption.

He said that transparency and merit were hallmarks of his

government and even the international institutions were acknowledging reduction in corruption in Pakistan.

Prof Justin Yifu Lin also presented his book to the chief minister.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, Provincial Ministers Malik

Nadeem Kamran, Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Punjab P&D Chairman, secretaries of relevant departments and renowned industrialists were also present.